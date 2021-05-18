Pelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in China

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference in the United States Capitol about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the United States should carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China’s human rights abuses.

Pelosi, a Democrat, told a Congressional hearing on the issue that heads of state who attend Olympic events in China would not have moral authority to speak out about human rights.