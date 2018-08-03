FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
August 3, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Suspect in murder of Houston doctor committed suicide: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The man suspected of murdering a prominent Houston doctor who once treated former U.S. President George H.W. Bush fatally shot himself in the head in front of two officers, the city’s police chief said on Friday.

The suspect, Joseph Pappas, fatally shot cardiologist Mark Hausknecht as a result of a two-decade grudge stemming from the death of Pappas’s mother during a surgery performed by Hausknecht, police have said.

Hausknecht was killed on July 20 as he rode his bicycle to work in Houston’s sprawling Medical Center complex. The gunman, who was also on a bicycle, fled the scene.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.