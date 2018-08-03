Suspect in murder of Houston doctor committed suicide: police

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The man suspected of murdering a prominent Houston doctor who once treated former U.S. President George H.W. Bush fatally shot himself in the head in front of two officers, the city’s police chief said on Friday.

The suspect, Joseph Pappas, fatally shot cardiologist Mark Hausknecht as a result of a two-decade grudge stemming from the death of Pappas’s mother during a surgery performed by Hausknecht, police have said.

Hausknecht was killed on July 20 as he rode his bicycle to work in Houston’s sprawling Medical Center complex. The gunman, who was also on a bicycle, fled the scene.