Houston officials nix brothel featuring sex dolls

(Note: Story may contain material objectionable to some readers)

FILE PHOTO: Women look at a sex doll at a booth at the China International Adult Toys and Reproductive Health exhibition in Shanghai, China May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Houston City Council on Wednesday prevented what was billed as the first brothel in the United States equipped with sex dolls from opening in the Texas city, altering a local ordinance to block the business and any others like it.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Toronto-based KinkySdollS had planned to open a Houston location, where customers could both buy “adult love dolls” and rent them for use in private rooms.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters after the council meeting that the vote amounted to a modification of an existing city ordinance and is not targeted at any specific business. People will still be able to buy the dolls, he said.

“You cannot engage in sexual activities with any inanimate objects at the business,” Turner said in explaining the change.

The company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has opened a similar business in Toronto, according to its website.