Houston climate protesters charged with violating 'infrastructure law': sheriff

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Climate protesters, who dangled beneath a bridge on Thursday shutting the channel to the nation’s busiest petrochemical port at Houston, were charged on Friday with violating a new Texas law that protects ‘critical infrastructure’, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to the felony charge for obstructing critical infrastructure, the protesters face misdemeanor charges for criminal trespass and obstructing a highway, said the sheriff’s office.