Commodities
September 12, 2019 / 3:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell Deer Park, Texas refinery ops stable after channel closure: spokesman

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Operations were stable on Thursday morning at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 340,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, after the upper Houston Ship Channel was closed by protesters from Greenpeace USA, said a Shell spokesman.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint-venture between Shell and Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL] (Pemex). Shell is the managing partner of the joint-venture.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below