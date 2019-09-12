Shell Deer Park, Texas refinery ops stable after channel closure: spokesman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Operations were stable on Thursday morning at Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s 340,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, after the upper Houston Ship Channel was closed by protesters from Greenpeace USA, said a Shell spokesman.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint-venture between Shell and Mexico’s national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos [PEMX.UL] (Pemex). Shell is the managing partner of the joint-venture.