HP CEO Dion Weisler to step down in November

FILE PHOTO: Dion Weisler, President and CEO Hewlett-Packard (HP) is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N), the hardware business of Hewlett Packard Co, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Dion Weisler is stepping down from the role in November.

The company said Enrique Lores will succeed Weisler, effective from Nov. 1.

Weisler, who has served as CEO since 2015, will step down to attend to a family health matter, the company said in a statement.

Lores currently serves as president of HP’s Imaging, Printing and Solutions business.