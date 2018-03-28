FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018

HP Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman dies

(Reuters) - HP Inc said on Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Flaxman, 61, has died.

The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Flaxman served at HP for more than 36 years.

The company said Flaxman had passed away "peacefully with his family by his side early this morning." He is survived by his wife and three children. bit.ly/2E2Fmra

HP said it named Jos Brenkel as the interim COO.

Brenkel most recently served as head of global sales strategy and operations and has been with the company for more than 30 years.

Flaxman joined HP in 1981, working in various roles and serving as the chief financial officer for Hewlett-Packard Co’s printing and personal group before becoming COO in 2015.

Reporting by Manas Mishra; Additional reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru

