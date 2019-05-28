Cyber firm Deep Instinct gets deal to secure HP laptops

The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - HP Inc is working with Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct to launch HP Sure Sense to prevent advanced cyber attacks, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

An industry source estimated the deal was worth more than $150 million over a few years for Deep Instinct.

Rolling out on HP’s latest EliteBook and HP ZBook laptops, HP Sure Sense works on or offline.

With over 350,000 new malware varieties being discovered daily, HP said it required a new line of cybersecurity defence, noting that HP Sure Sense uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to predict and prevent security threats.

Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct, said his firm was working with HP to secure millions of devices.

“This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP,” he said.