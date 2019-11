FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn is pushing for the proposed merger of Xerox Corp (XRX.N) and HP Inc (HPQ.N), arguing that a union of the printer makers could make big profits for investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Icahn, who owns a 10.6% stake in Xerox, has now taken a 4.24% stake in HP, valued at roughly $1.2 billion, the Journal said here