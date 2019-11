FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) reiterated on Sunday its rejection of Xerox Holdings Corp’s (XRX.N) $33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the company, adding that the proposal “significantly undervalues HP.”

“We reiterate that we reject Xerox’s proposal as it significantly undervalues HP,” the company said in a letter to Xerox.