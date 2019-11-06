Xerox considers bid for PC maker HP: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo .

(Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX.N) is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc (HPQ.N) at a premium to its market value of $27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Xerox's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said here, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.

Xerox and HP did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.