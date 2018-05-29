HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 89.3 percent

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) reported an 89.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly helped by strong growth in its personal systems business that includes notebooks and desktops.

FILE PHOTO - A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Net earnings rose to $1.06 billion, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $559 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $14 billion from $12.39 billion.

The company also named Steve Fieler as its chief financial officer, effective July 1, succeeding Cathie Lesjak.