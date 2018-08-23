HP Inc tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday as it benefits from strong growth in its personal systems business and its acquisition of Samsung’s printer business.

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to a Hewlett-Packard Co. office complex is shown in Rancho Bernardo, California, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Shares of the company, formed out of the 2015 split of Hewlett-Packard Co, were volatile in after-market trading and were last down 1.4 percent in low volumes. They had gained 16.6 percent this year.

HP Inc’s personal systems business, which includes desktops and notebooks and accounts for more than 60 percent of total revenue, rose 12 percent to $9.4 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $9.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Palo Alto, California-based company had the top position in worldwide PC shipments in the second quarter with a 23.9 percent market share, according to research firm International Data Corp’s data.

HP Inc, which completed the acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co’s (005930.KS) printer business last year, said revenue from its printing business rose about 11 percent to $5.19 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $5.11 billion.

The company raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit to between $2 and $2.03 per share, from $1.97 and $2.02 per share earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $2, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, HP Inc reported a profit of 52 cents per share for the third quarter ended July 31, one cent above the average analyst estimate.

Net revenue rose about 12 percent to $14.59 billion.

Analysts on an average had expected revenue of $14.27 billion.