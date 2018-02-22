FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
February 22, 2018 / 9:23 PM / in a few seconds

HP Enterprise's first-quarter revenue rises 11.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N) reported an 11.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by growth in the company’s Hybrid IT business.

    HPE’s net income rose to $1.43 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $267 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

    The company recorded a $935 million gain due to the recent U.S. tax reforms.

    Revenue rose to $7.7 billion from $6.9 billion.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.