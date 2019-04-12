HSBC directors take pension cut after investor pressure

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - HSBC’s three executive director board members have agreed a reduction in their pension allowance from 30 to 10 percent of base salary, following increasing scrutiny from investors and other stakeholders on overall executive pay.

New directors on the bank’s board will also see a reduction of cash in lieu of pension to 10 percent of salary, the bank announced at its annual shareholder meeting in Birmingham.

The bank’s move follows similar reductions in pension allowances at other major UK banks.