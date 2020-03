FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Tuesday it has appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Quinn, who joined HSBC in 1987 and had been serving as interim CEO, will earn a base salary of 1.27 million pounds ($1.54 million) per annum.