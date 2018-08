LONDON (Reuters) - Ewen Stevenson, who is currently the chief financial officer of Royal Bank of Scotland, will become finance director of HSBC on Jan. 1, 2019 , HSBC said on Tuesday.

HSBC, which had announced the appointment of Stevenson in June, said he will join the bank as group finance director designate on Dec. 1, 2018. Stevenson is replacing Iain Mackay, who leaves the lender at the end of December.