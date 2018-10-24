FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 1:06 PM / a few seconds ago

British court blocks U.S. attempt to extradite former HSBC trader

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court has blocked an appeal by U.S. prosecutors seeking to extradite former HSBC trader Stuart Scott to face fraud charges over allegations that he and a colleague defrauded client Cairn Energy in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

All avenues of appeal have been exhausted, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn told the judge presiding over the U.S. case against Scott in a letter seen by Reuters.

Scott’s lawyer declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting By Nate Raymond and Lawrence White; Editing by David Goodman

