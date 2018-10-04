Ex-HSBC employee in jail over $87,000 customer accounts scam

LONDON (Reuters) - A former employee at an HSBC branch has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for handing over confidential details of three customer accounts to criminals, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement, resulting in the theft of more than 67,000 pounds ($87,200).

The investigation started in March 2016 when three of the bank’s customers had money removed from their accounts shortly after interacting with 27-year old employee, Liberty Staph, who worked in a HSBC branch in central London.

Staph has pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by abusing her position.

HSBC declined to comment.

In total, more than 67,000 pounds was transferred out of the bank accounts of the three victims.

Staph played a key role in facilitating criminals’ access to the accounts, the Metropolitan Police said.

Another defendant, Adam Chelfat, received money taken from one of the HSBC customers into his bank account. He admitted two counts of money laundering.

A few days after each fraud had been completed Staph received payments into her bank account, totaling 8,000 pounds.

HSBC fully refunded the three victims, the Metropolitan Police said.