FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs as interim Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn seeks to reduce costs across the banking group, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The plan represents the lender's most ambitious attempt in years to cut costs, the newspaper said here citing two people briefed on the matter.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.