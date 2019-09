(Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) on Monday appointed Philip Lee as vice chairman, Southeast Asia for its global banking franchise.

Prior to his new role, Lee served as vice chairman of Southeast Asia, and chief country officer of Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore.

He will be based in Singapore, and report to Greg Guyett, group head of global banking, and at a country level to chief executive officer Tony Cripps, HSBC Singapore, the company said.