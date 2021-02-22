HSBC reshuffles top jobs ahead of strategy update

FILE PHOTO: An HSBC bank logo is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC on Monday reshuffled several of its top regional executive roles, as it prepares to announce full year results and an updated strategy the next day.

The bank appointed Nuno Matos as chief executive of its wealth and personal banking business, while chief compliance officer Colin Bell became head of HSBC’s European business.

Michael Roberts was appointed CEO for the United States and Americas, while Stephen Moss will move to Dubai as head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey business, the bank said.

The bank also said it is expanding the remit of Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson, who will now also run the bank’s transformation programme and its mergers and acquisitions plans.

The reshuffle by CEO Noel Quinn comes as HSBC prepares to unveil its latest strategy on Tuesday, alongside an expected plunge in annual profits reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In moving Stephen Moss to Dubai HSBC said it is expanding its strategic ambitions in the Middle East, suggesting the region will be a big part of the new strategy alongside an existing plan to ‘pivot’ more to Asia.