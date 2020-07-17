Business News
July 17, 2020 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exclusive: HSBC's global equities boss Hossein Zaimi to leave bank

Sinead Cruise, Sumeet Chatterjee

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC’s (HSBA.L) global equities chief Hossein Zaimi is leaving the bank, sources said on Friday, in the latest revamp of the lender’s embattled investment banking operations.

Hong-Kong-based Zaimi, who has worked at HSBC for more than 16 years, only took up a supplementary position as co-global head of securities financing in March, shortly after the bank unveiled a new strategy to shrink its Global Banking & Markets division and cull thousands of jobs.

Zaimi could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.

Reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong, editing by Karin Strohecker in London

