HSBC hit by second online banking outage in four days
#Technology News
October 30, 2017 / 12:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

HSBC hit by second online banking outage in four days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC suffered its second online banking outage in four days in Britain on Monday, as customers complained on social media that they could not log in.

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

HSBC said it had resolved the problem, which lasted around 30 minutes and was due to a temporary technical issue.

HSBC customers had also said on Friday they were unable to access online accounts, when many were expecting pay cheques.

The bank said that disruption was caused by a scheduled upgrade which failed to complete properly.

Disruption to online and mobile services has become more of a problem for banks in recent years, as lenders cut branch networks and steer customers towards those digital platforms.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Alexander Smith

