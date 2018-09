LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has appointed Antonio Simoes as its head of global private banking, succeeding Peter Boyles who is leaving the bank.

A logo is pictured on HSBC bank in Geneva, Switzerland, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The change will become effective on January 1 next year, HSBC said on Monday.

HSBC said that James Emmett will take over from Simoes in his dual roles as head of its British business, HSBC Bank plc, and Chief Executive for Europe.