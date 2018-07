(Reuters) - HSBC Ltd on Monday named Surendra Rosha as the chief executive officer for HSBC India.

FILE PHOTO - A worker is pictured at a HSBC bank office in New Delhi, India November 21 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rosha, who will succeed Jayant Rikhye, is currently heading the bank’s financial institutions group for Asia-Pacific, HSBC said.

Rikhye is taking a leave of absence for medical reasons, the bank said.