Technology News
November 23, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

HSBC UK working to get mobile app back online

1 Min Read

HSBC's building in Canary Wharf is seen behind a City of London sign outside Billingsgate Market in London, Britain, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - HSBC UK (HSBA.L) said on Friday it was working to get its mobile app back online as soon as possible after customers complained of issues logging onto their mobile banking app.

"We're aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues logging onto Mobile Banking. We're investigating and will provide further updates", HSBC UK said in a tweet here

Earlier on Friday, British lawmakers launched an inquiry into computer systems failures at financial services firms, after a number of outages in recent months left millions of customers unable to access their money or make vital payments.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.