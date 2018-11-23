HSBC UK working to get mobile app back online

HSBC's building in Canary Wharf is seen behind a City of London sign outside Billingsgate Market in London, Britain, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - HSBC UK (HSBA.L) said on Friday it was working to get its mobile app back online as soon as possible after customers complained of issues logging onto their mobile banking app.

"We're aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues logging onto Mobile Banking. We're investigating and will provide further updates", HSBC UK said in a tweet here

Earlier on Friday, British lawmakers launched an inquiry into computer systems failures at financial services firms, after a number of outages in recent months left millions of customers unable to access their money or make vital payments.