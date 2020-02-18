Breakingviews - HSBC investors are a step ahead of the interim CEO

HSBC logos are seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chief executives balance two risks when drafting profitability targets. Shoot for the moon, and jeopardise credibility. Go for something more realistic, and investors may just shrug. HSBC’s new strategy, unveiled on Tuesday by interim boss Noel Quinn, is closer to the second camp than the first. That also spells danger for the bank’s share price if his execution is anything but flawless.

Quinn is aiming for a return on tangible equity of between 10% and 12% in 2022 after HSBC managed just 8.4% last year. To bridge the gap, he wants to slash costs by $4.5 billion and shift $100 billion of risk-weighted assets away from struggling businesses towards higher-returning ones, including those in Asia.

It’s the right idea, yet HSBC’s 5% loss in market value following the news suggests investors aren’t impressed by the ambition. The planned cost reduction is equivalent to 14% of HSBC’s total expenses in 2019. HSBC’s cost base is unusually bloated: revenue generated per staff member last year was roughly $240,000, compared with Citigroup’s $370,000. The new profitability target, meanwhile, is not far off HSBC’s previous ambition of “above 11%” in 2020.

There’s little in the way of upside. Assume Quinn hits the 12% return. The banking rule of thumb implies a valuation of 1.2 times tangible book value per share, assuming a 10% cost of equity. Using the median Refinitiv estimate for HSBC’s book value in 2022 would make the shares worth 6.91 pounds each. Discount back to today at 10%, and the result is about where they trade now.

That makes it seem like investors are a step head of Quinn and his board. It also means there is more downside risk from the restructuring. Chairman Mark Tucker could, for one thing, introduce more uncertainty by giving someone else the CEO job on a permanent basis.

HSBC’s top brass admittedly have a good track record on costs. Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson was instrumental in turning around UK state-owned lender Royal Bank of Scotland after the financial crisis. Chief Operating Officer John Hinshaw brings tech savvy from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The veteran Quinn knows HSBC inside out. That’s just as well: perfection is now the bar for success.