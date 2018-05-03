FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 3, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

HSBC has 20-plus deals in pipeline in Saudi Arabia -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has more than 20 investment banking deals in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia and 2018-19 will be a year of delivery and execution of deals, the head of investment banking advisory at HSBC Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

“At HSBC by ourselves we have more than 20 deals in the pipeline and others are equally having a good share,” Faris AlGhannam said at a business conference. “I think 2018-19 will be actual delivery. We and others will see a lot of M&A.”

    Reporting By Tom Arnold and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Saeed Azhar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.