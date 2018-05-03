HSBC has 20-plus deals in pipeline in Saudi Arabia -exec

RIYADH (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has more than 20 investment banking deals in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia and 2018-19 will be a year of delivery and execution of deals, the head of investment banking advisory at HSBC Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.
“At HSBC by ourselves we have more than 20 deals in the pipeline and others are equally having a good share,” Faris AlGhannam said at a business conference. “I think 2018-19 will be actual delivery. We and others will see a lot of M&A.”
