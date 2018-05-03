HSBC has 20-plus deals in pipeline in Saudi Arabia -exec

RIYADH (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has more than 20 investment banking deals in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia and 2018-19 will be a year of delivery and execution of deals, the head of investment banking advisory at HSBC Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

“At HSBC by ourselves we have more than 20 deals in the pipeline and others are equally having a good share,” Faris AlGhannam said at a business conference. “I think 2018-19 will be actual delivery. We and others will see a lot of M&A.”