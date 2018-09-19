HSBC names new global co-heads for securities services business

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has named Allegra Berman and Richard Godfrey as global co-heads for its securities services business with effect from Oct. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

They will report into HSBC’s global banking and markets CEO Samir Assaf, and will replace Cian Burke who died in an accident earlier this year, the memo sent to internal staff said.

Berman joined the British lender from UBS in 2013 as head of global banking’s public sector group, while Godfrey joined HSBC in 2004 and has held a variety of roles within the securities services business, the memo said.

A spokesman for HSBC in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.