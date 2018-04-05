FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated a day ago

Spanish prosecutor asks judge to prevent Falciani from leaving country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court prosecutor on Thursday asked a judge to bar Swiss bank whistleblower Herve Falciani from leaving Spain before a ruling on whether he will be extradited to Switzerland.

FILE PHOTO: Herve Falciani, an ex-HSBC employee wanted in Switzerland on charges of stealing data on bank accounts, poses in a restaurant prior to an interview with Reuters in Paris July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The prosecutor said in a statement the recommendation to detain him or “take cautionary measures” was made due to the complexity of the case and because it believed Falciani was a flight risk, which had not previously been the case.

A ruling from the High Court is expected later.

On Wednesday, Spanish police arrested the former employee of HSBC’s Swiss private bank who was convicted of industrial espionage after leaking clients’ tax information.

The police acted on an international detention and extradition order from Swiss authorities dated March 19.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul E. Day

