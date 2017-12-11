FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC announces end to suspended sentence for Mexican cartel case
#U.S.
December 11, 2017 / 10:31 AM / in an hour

HSBC announces end to suspended sentence for Mexican cartel case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC on Monday said its deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice has expired, marking an end to the threat of further punishment for lapses in its anti-money laundering controls.

The Angel of Independence monument is seen near a building of HSBC in Mexico City January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

HSBC said it has lived up to its commitments under the five-year deal signed in December 2012, under which it pledged to strengthen its sanctions and anti-money laundering controls.

Europe’s biggest bank entered into the five-year agreement and paid a $1.9 billion fine for failing to prevent Mexican cartels from laundering hundreds of millions of dollars through the bank.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
