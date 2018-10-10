FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
September 28, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

FDA halts imports from China's Huahai Chuannan plant

2 Min Read

(This 28 September story has been refilled as FDA spokesman corrects information to show import ban only applies to a single Huahai factory)

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. Picture taken August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it will no longer allow imports of drug ingredients or drugs made with ingredients produced at China’s Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals’ Chuannan factory, after a recall of one of its drugs that contained a probable carcinogen.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb attends an interview at Reuters headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

The Chinese bulk manufacturer of the common blood and heart drug valsartan recalled the product from consumers in the United States in July, because an impurity linked to cancer had been detected.

On Sept. 28, the FDA posted a statement on its website that said: “The import alert stops all API made by ZHP and finished drug products made using ZHP’s API from legally entering the United States.”

On Oct. 10, FDA spokesman Jeremy Kahn said that the statement is incorrect, and the import ban only applies to the Chuannan factory. As of Oct. 10, the incorrect statement was still on the FDA’s website.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.