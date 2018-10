(Reuters) - European authorities are placing Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd under higher supervision, the European Medicines Agency said on Monday, after an inspection revealed lapses in quality management at the drugmaker’s factory in China.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of drug manufacturer Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd is seen at a pharmaceutical products fair in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

European and North American regulators last month found a second toxin in Zhejiang Huahai-made blood pressure drug Valsartan that may cause cancer in humans.