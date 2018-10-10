Huawei unveils chips to boost cloud computing at Shanghai conference

(Reuters) - China’s Huawei, the world’s largest telecom-equipment maker, unveiled two new artificial intelligence powered chips to boost its cloud computing business at the company’s annual global partners’ conference, Huawei Connect, on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Huawei set up a cloud business unit last year in an attempt to get a share of the public cloud market in China, which is dominated by Alibaba Cloud.

Huawei’s semiconductor arm Hisilicon already makes chips for smartphones, telecom equipment and surveillance cameras, though its smartphone chips are only for Huawei phones.