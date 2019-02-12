German minister wants to change telecoms law to cover all foreign vendors: RND

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer presents the 2018 asylum report in Berlin, Germany, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants to change Germany’s telecommunications law so that stricter conditions apply to all foreign vendors, the RND group of newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Citing participants in a meeting of conservatives and Social Democrats, who rule together in a grand coalition, RND said Seehofer’s aim was to better control China’s Huawei Technologies rather than exclude it from the German market.

It said all firms affected be subject to a security certification process and need to sign a no-spy agreement.