Deutsche Telekom reviews vendors in light of China security debate

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is seen at the company's headquarters in Bonn February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s largest telecoms company, said late on Thursday it was reviewing its network vendor strategy in light of a debate on the security of Chinese network equipment that it was taking “very seriously”.

The reassessment by Telekom, in which the German state owns a stake of nearly a third, comes after some U.S. allies acted to exclude Chinese equipment makers led by Huawei on national security grounds.