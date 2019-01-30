Germany wants to build up 5G network quickly but also securely: Economy Ministry

FILE PHOTO: A 5G sign is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to build up a 5G network quickly but also securely, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, when asked about concerns over the use of technology from China’s Huawei.

“It is important that the high data security standards can be ensured,” she said.

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and allegations that Beijing could use Huawei’s technology for spying, which the company denies.

“There are some passages (in Chinese law) that worry us. That includes the obligation of Chinese companies to cooperate with intelligence services,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.