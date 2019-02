A woman sits next to a salesperson at a Huawei shop in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30, 2019. Picture taken January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BERLIN (Reuters) - A European-wide solution is needed on whether to exclude Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies from participating in the building of Europe’s future 5G mobile networks, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Wednesday.

Bettel said that telecoms operators should not make decisions on the issue before they have all the facts on the table.