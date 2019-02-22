Italian ruling-party lawmakers push for Huawei ban: paper

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Huawei Technologies in front of the German headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications group in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - A group of lawmakers from Italy’s ruling coalition is pushing the government to ban China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment for the country’s rollout of 5G mobile communications, Il Messaggero newspaper said on Friday.

Lawmakers from the Lega party, which governs alongside the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, plan to call in parliament for Rome to use its “golden powers” of industrial veto to block Huawei, already a supplier to major telecom operators in Italy.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying — something the company has denied.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned that the United States would not be able to partner with or share information with countries that adopt Huawei systems, citing security concerns.