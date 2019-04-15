The Netherlands forms task force to assess 5G supplier risks

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday said it will establish a special task force to weigh potential security risks stemming from suppliers of 5G network technology.

“The task force is analyzing the vulnerability of 5G networks for abuse by technology providers and what measures are needed to contain these risks,” Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus wrote in a letter to parliament.

The step comes as neighboring countries scrutinize potential threats posed by Chinese technology after Washington barred Huawei, the global market leader, from its next-generation 5G networks.