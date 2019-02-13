Huawei sees no sales slowdown in Poland: official

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms firm Huawei has not seen a slowdown in sales of end-user equipment so far in Poland, the company’s senior standards manager in Europe said on Wednesday.

“We don’t see slowdown in sales on Huawei equipment here.. but if the situation continues, at some point it will impact our business as well,” Georg Mayer said at a press conference in Warsaw.

Poland’s government is considering excluding Huawei equipment from its future 5G network over concerns first raised in the United States that Huawei technology could be equipped with back doors, sources told Reuters in January.