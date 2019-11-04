Huawei will maintain robust growth in absence of U.S. supply: board director

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei will maintain robust business growth in the absence of U.S. supply and does not rely on any U.S. technology and components for 5G, board director William Xu said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference on innovation in Paris, Xu also said he would definitely welcome supply by U.S. companies.

“If the United States can continue to provide Huawei with the components we will definitely welcome them”, Xu said.

“But if not, we will still maintain robust business growth.”