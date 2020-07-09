China's Huawei says Italy should not act on 'baseless allegations'

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies defended its record as a private sector infrastructure group on Thursday following reports Italy was considering excluding it from building its planned 5G network over security concerns.

“We are firmly convinced that the security and development of digital Italy should be based on an approach grounded in facts and not baseless allegations,” the company said in a statement.

Despite pressure from Washington, which says Huawei’s equipment could be used to spy on the West, Italy has so far not ruled Huawei out of its network plans but on Wednesday daily la Repubblica reported the government was preparing a change of course.