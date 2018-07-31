China's Huawei says first-half revenue rises 15 percent to $47.7 billion

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, said on Tuesday first-half revenue rose 15 percent, the same as last year and the slowest growth since 2013.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The Shenzhen-based company said revenue was 325.7 billion yuan ($47.7 billion), due to solid performance across its operations including smartphones, telecom equipment and enterprise services.

Operating margin in the period rose to 14 percent, from 11 percent a year ago.

Huawei does not release half-year results.