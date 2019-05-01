Improving cyber security part of development of telecoms networks: UK PM May

Small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government wanted to ensure any development of Britain’s telecoms networks would help build their resilience and improve cyber security.

Quizzed by a parliamentary committee about the possibility of China’s Huawei being involved in the supply chain for a 5G network, May said: “We do want to ensure as we look to the future development of telecoms networks here in the United Kingdom that we can ensure the greater resilience of those networks, that we improve cyber security.”