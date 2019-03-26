Huawei welcomes EU executive's 'objective' approach to 5G

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Huawei logo is placed on glass above displayed EU flag in this illustration taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment company Huawei said on Tuesday it welcomed the European Commission’s “objective and proportionate” approach to the security of future 5G networks.

“Huawei understands the cybersecurity concerns that European regulators have,” Abraham Liu, Huawei’s chief representative to the EU, said in a statement.

“Huawei looks forward to contributing to the European framework on cybersecurity. We are firmly committed to continue working with all regulators and partners to make the 5G rollout in Europe a success,” he continued.