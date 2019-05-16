Macron says it is not France's aim to block Huawei

People walk past a Huawei shop in Beijing, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it was not the aim of France to block Huawei, nor to launch any form of technological war, a day after the U.S. government moved to blacklist the Chinese telecoms giant.

“Our perspective is not to block Huawei or any company, it is to preserve our national security and European sovereignty. But I think launching now a technological war or a trade war... is not appropriate,” said Macron on Thursday, speaking at the Paris ‘VivaTech’ event.

The blacklisting added another incendiary element to the U.S.-China trade dispute.