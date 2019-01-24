China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] on Thursday introduced its first 5G base station chipset called Tiangang, which it said increases computing power by 1.5 times.

The firm has been using its chipsets in its high-end phones and server products, though it has said it has no intention to become a standalone semiconductor vendor that competes against the likes of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.