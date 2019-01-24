China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday introduced its first 5G base station chipset called Tiangang, which it said increases computing power by 1.5 times.

The firm has been using its chipsets in its high-end phones and server products, though it has said it has no intention to become a standalone semiconductor vendor that competes against the likes of Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O).